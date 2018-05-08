Live music returns to cricket club with The Big Gig

Horsham Sports Club is excited to host the return of The Big Gig, its very own one-day family live music festival this summer.

It’s that time again for Horsham to slip on its dancing shoes, get into the festival spirit and enjoy some superb live music from five talented tribute bands playing huge hits from popular artists we know and love.

Flairz will be bringing glam rock to the festival

Hosted on the grounds of Horsham Sports Club, The Big Gig festival, held on Saturday June 16 from 2pm-10.30pm, returns to offer a fantastic day out for the whole community and this year it’s bigger and better than ever.

Alongside the live music will be plenty of fun festival activities including bouncy inflatables, children’s rides, glitter festival paint, yummy street food (courtesy of some of Horsham Market’s favourites) and more.

The community of Horsham and beyond will get to enjoy live music from another collaboration of superb tribute bands, covering the likes of Michael Jackson, Little Mix and Queen.

The festival features local bands, Flairz, who will kick off the event with their glam rock hits, as well as the very popular Blunter Brothers delivering motown and funk classics from the greats including Stevie Wonder and James Brown.

The Big Gig is the perfect day out for the whole family. Children under 10 go free and this year the club have introduced a ‘tweenager’ ticket price that covers 10-15-year-olds.

Dave Baxter, musician and event co-ordinator, said: “We are planning for The Big Gig this year to feature a greater variety of music to suit all tastes and ages and we can’t wait for the festival atmosphere to fill the grounds.”

Festival goers are encouraged to come and set up their own space together with friends and family, so gazebos are welcome as well as picnics and camping chairs. Foodies however are likely to be led astray by the delicious array of street food stalls available throughout the day, as well as the club’s own fully licensed bar and specialists tents selling local ales, prosecco and Pimms, and cider.

Following on from last year’s event Horsham Sports Club chairman Chris Wassell added: “We’ve booked many extra toilet facilities this year and are providing double the amount of bars. We hope to reduce the amount of time festival go-ers spend queuing, and have taken all feedback from The Big Gig 17 into account. We’re really looking forward to using our generous outdoor space again for such a fun community driven family event; Horsham’s very own music festival!”

Tickets are on sale now. For advance bookings a standard adult ticket costs £20.00 and a standard ‘tweenager’ ticket is £15.00. Children under 10 go free and gates open at 1.30pm

Tickets are available online at www.horshamsportsclub.com in cash direct from the Horsham Sports Club office or bar in Cricketfield Road or call the club on 01403 254628.

For news and activity about The Big Gig, hashtag #thebiggighorsham or visit @biggighorsham on Facebook and on Twitter.

The event is sponsored by local community businesses XADigital.com and esocialbutterflies