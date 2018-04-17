Listed Leonardslee House hosts first event in seven years

Leonardslee House is opening its doors to the public for a wedding fair - the first puboic event since it closed seven years ago.

The Italianate manor house, in Lower Beeding, is Listed Grade II and is a beautiful setting for wedding ceremonies and celebrations, with a range of additional services from which to choose for your special day.

The Fair is open from 11am to 3pm on Sunday April 22 - entry on the day is free, and you will be greeted with a complimentary glass of bubbly.

The manor house is available for wedding bookings for up to 60 people for a wedding breakfast and up to 180 in the gardens’ marquee, adjacent to the house.

The unique woodland gardens on the 200 acre estate are currently closed and being restored.

They will re-open in July 2018.

From that date, guests can enjoy visiting these unique gardens with their seven lakes, which benefit from two centuries of nurturing by dedicated gardeners and horticultural specialists.

For the wedding fair the main function rooms at the manor house will be set up for a wedding breakfast and ceremony so that brides and grooms can see suggested room layouts for their special day.

While visiting the venue couples can discuss their wedding requirements with experienced staff.

At the fair visitors can also meet with a range of recommended suppliers who can advise on the choices available for dressing the venue, and for the ceremony and celebrations, to ensure that every detail is attended to, with experienced help on hand to assist your planning.

Visitors can visit Leonardslee at other times by appointment to see the venue and discuss their wedding plans.

Book your free ticket for the Fair here.

Leonardslee Gardens, Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, Horsham, RH13 6PP

Tel: 01403 220345 | Email: info@leonardsleegardens.co.uk

See also: Approval sought for changes at historic village beauty spot