‘Linda was always smiling, that’s how we will remember her’: Tribute to Cuckfield crash victim

The family of a woman who died in a three-car crash on the A272 have paid a heartbreaking tribute to a ‘kind and thoughtful’ sister and partner.

Linda Tilbrook, 39, of Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath, was driving a Toyota Yaris when it was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes C63 and a silver VW Jetta on the Cuckfield by-pass on Thursday evening (November 30).

Police said she was treated by paramedics at the scene but died shortly after the collision at 6.30pm.

Paying tribute her family said: “Linda was always smiling, that’s how we will remember her.

“She gave love with every breath, supporting you, whether a stranger, friend or family - this was her greatest quality.

“She was courageous and loved to challenge herself; recently completing the Three Peak Challenge with her brother and partner to raise money for the St Peter and St James Hospice.

“She loved to make friends with people from all walks of life, her new career dog walking provided the perfect opportunity to bond with both human and furry companions.

“Linda’s infectious laugh and cheeky grin would be sure to light-up the darkest room, she was a positive, thoughtful and kind spirited person.

“She was very very close to us and we loved her very much.”

A 61-year-old man, from Hurstpierpoint, who was driving the Mercedes, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. Police said he is still in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old woman, from Henfield, who was driving a silver VW Jetta was unhurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Cord.