Lidl speaks out after blaze at Horsham site

German supermarket chain Lidl has spoken out following a blaze at its site in Horsham where a new store is set to be built next year.

Firefighters were called to Foundry Lane on Christmas Eve after fire broke out inside the building formerly home to the Dreams bed store.

Smoke was seen issuing from the building

Four fire engines attended and several firefighters battled the flames for over an hour - which, the fire service said, were confined to the second floor. For more see: Firefighters battle blaze at Horsham Lidl site

The area is owned by Lidl and approval has been given for a new food store to be created on the site.

The retailer said the blaze had not affected its plans or timescale for the development which is still expected to start in the new year.

A spokesman said: “We have been in close contact with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and will, of course, provide any further support, should they require additional assistance.”

Firefighters at the scene

The new store is still set to open by the end of 2019, the spokesman added.

