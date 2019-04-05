Leonardslee lakes and Gardens in pictures

Bumper crowds are expected this weekend as Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens finally re-opens its gates to the public tomorrow (Saturday April 6).

Our gallery shows just part of the work that has taken place in the past couple of years. You can also see a video taken this week.

No Caption ABCDE SUS-190404-140957008 Hilsea Portsmouth Buy a Photo

DM1940865a.jpg. Leonardslee Lakes Gardens, Lower Beeding, reopens. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190404-141008008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

DM1940867a.jpg. Leonardslee Lakes Gardens, Lower Beeding, reopens. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190404-141019008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

DM1940871a.jpg. Leonardslee Lakes Gardens, Lower Beeding, reopens. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190404-141030008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

View more