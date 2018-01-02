Leonardslee Gardens website heralds spring opening

With Leonardslee Gardens, in Lower Beeding, set to open in the spring this year, a new website has been created with the chance to sign up for an annual membership.

The website at https://www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/ offers the membership which gives those who sign up the chance to have access to the gardens ten days before they open to the general public.

Members also get access to a host of other benefits, including priority invitations to seasonal events and festivals.

The website also includes a gallery and the chance to buy gift vouchers.

The gardens are scheduled to re-open on March 1.

Gardeners and builders have been hard at work restoring the gardens back to their former glory after it was left deserted for seven years.

The gardens once attracted around 50,000 visitors a year before being closed to the public in 2010 and becoming overgrown.

The gardens span 200 acres with a steep sandstone valley in which there is a series of seven man-made ponds, alpine glasshouses and a rock garden built in 1890.

The gardens were left to grow wild for seven years before being bought last July by South African-based entrepreneur Penny Streeter, who also owns Mannings Heath Golf Course and Wine Estate.