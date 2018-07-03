Leisure centre ‘partially open’ following sudden closure

A leisure centre which was forced to close last week has partly re-opened.

Southwater Leisure Centre shut suddenly after a ‘health and safety’ issue was discovered inside the building on Friday afternoon (June 29).

The centre is owned by Southwater Parish Council which said it was able to re-open parts of the building today (July 3).

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, due to ongoing works to the folding door system, the main hall will be out of use until these are fully repaired. The cafe and meeting room remain open.

“Gym customers will be able to access the gym area, toilets and showers, whilst those who have booked the Lardner Hall can, having reported to reception, access this area by the side entrance (staff will give further details).

“Those requiring toilets to the lardner hall; these are accessed off the side entrance. We will keep you posted as to when the main hall will become operational again.”