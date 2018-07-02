Leisure centre forced into sudden closure

A leisure centre is expected to remain closed today (July 2) after being forced to shut suddenly.

Builders are currently investigating Southwater Leisure Centre after a ‘health and safety’ issue was discovered in the Pevensey Road building on Friday afternoon (June 29).

The centre is owned by Southwater Parish Council which said a problem had been discovered by contractors inside the building.

Notices were immediately put up on the council’s Facebook page apologising for the inconvenience.

A spokesman for the council said it had been forced into the sudden closure due to ‘unforeseen building works’ and it would be reopened ‘as soon as it was deemed safe to do so’.

The spokesman added: “We are still waiting on a report this afternoon. Once we have had that report we may be able to open tomorrow (July 3).

“We will open as soon as possible.”