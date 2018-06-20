Lego Disney carriage on show at Horsham

The impressive LEGO Disney Princess Carriage will be on show at Tesco in Broadbridge Heath on Friday (June 22).

It is currently on tour, giving fans the chance to take a fantastic magical snap sat in the carriage.

The incredible creation is made from more than 125,000 bricks, weighing 267kg, measuring 2.1m tall by 3.1m wide and having taken more than 400 hours to design and build.

As part of the visit there’s a chance to enter a competition with family trips to Disneyland next month and a bespoke LEGO Disney Princess Carriage experience as prizes.

Uma Ramanan, Brand Director at the LEGO Group, said: “Bringing the world of LEGO Disney Princess direct to fans on their way to visit Disneyland Paris for this LEGO exclusive promotion is a truly magical moment for this Summer. We can’t wait to bring the creative, magical LEGO world, complete with the children’s favourite princesses, straight to fans in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

