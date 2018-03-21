Last call for views on Crawley council ward boundaries

There are just a few days left for local people to tell the independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England where they think new council ward boundaries should be drawn across Crawley.

The Commission is carrying out an electoral review of Crawley which means drawing up new ward boundaries for 36 borough councillors and local people are being asked for their views on new warding arrangements before it draws up its recommendations.

The Commission will consider all views put to it during the consultation and aims to publish draft recommendations for new ward boundaries for Crawley Borough Council in June.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We will consider every submission we receive from local people before we draw up draft recommendations. We will then open another phase of consultation on those proposals.

“Don’t miss this chance to have your say on how your council is run.”

This phase of public consultation closes on 9 April 2018.

Consultation responses should be sent to:

The Review Officer (Crawley)

Local Government Boundary Commission for England

14th floor, Millbank Tower

London SW1P 4QP

Email: reviews@lgbce.org.uk

Follow the Commission on Twitter: @LGBCE

Go directly to the Commission’s consultation portal at: https://consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/11646.

Link to dedicated web page for the Crawley electoral review at:www.lgbce.org.uk/current-reviews/south-east/west-sussex/crawley.