Large tree falls onto power line in Handcross

Inspector Darren Taylor said police have gone to Coos Lane after receiving reports about the incident this afternoon (Wednesday, June 2).

“Highways and the power network have been made aware,” said Inspector Taylor, adding that the power line is now sagging because of the weight of the tree.

“There are now two trees down and due to the way they are hanging, and the fact that they are putting pressure on the cable, we are directing traffic away from the area whilst we await the power company,” he added.

A tree has fallen onto a power line in Coos Lane, Handcross