Large tree falling on HGV closes Crawley road

A road in Crawley has been closed after a large tree came down on to an HGV.

Balcombe Road near Radford Road is blocked following the incident, West Sussex Fire and Rescue said on Twitter.

Traffic

A spokesman added: “Fortunately no one was trapped, but the road will remain closed for at least the next hour while crews make the area safe.”

He urged drivers to avoid the area.

