Large fallen tree blocks road outside Horsham

A fallen tree has forced a road on the outskirts of Horsham to be closed this evening (Wednesday).

Lyons Road is shut while Highways contractors work to remove the large tree which has blocked the whole road.

Horsham Police is asking drivers to avoid the area, just east of Slinfold and near the speed limit change, and find alternative routes.

You can access the village via the A29 Stane Street.

Officers put out the alert on Twitter at about 6pm, and said they would share any updates to the incident in due course.