Landslide blocks train line in north of Sussex

A landslide has blocked a train line in the north of Sussex.

According to Southern Rail, the incident was confirmed in the East Grinstead area recently.

Southern Rail

A statement on its website said: "This means it is unsafe for trains to operate until the relevant repairs and investigations have taken place.

"Therefore, no trains will run between Hurst Green and East Grinstead. Network Rail are in the process of conducting their investigations to find out the extent of the issue."

Hurst Green is in the Rother district of East Sussex, south of the border with Kent.

Trains are not running to Lingfield, Dormans and East Grinstead as a result, and passengers are being warned that their journeys will be extended by 90 minutes, with some rail replacement buses in operation.