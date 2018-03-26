Landmark tree is felled

A landmark tree that has stood for decades in Horsham town centre has finally been felled.

And the felling prompted many to take to social media this week to lament the tree’s demise with cries of ‘shame.’

The area now where the tree stood. Photo: Steve Robards

But a spokesperson for Horsham District Council said today: “The tree had actually died and therefore had to be felled.

“Due to the amount of tree roots in the area and the practical difficulties to remove them and plant a replacement tree of similar stature, it has been decided to create instead an attractive new floral display in this key central area to the town.”