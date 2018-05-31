Join the medieval themed mayhem

Hear ye, Hear ye, Hear ye: Tis just two months until you can be transported back in time to experience all the wonders and mediaeval mayhem of the Middle Ages and discounted advance tickets are now on sale.

So step back in time and experience the verve and vigour of a world where lives were harsh and hearts were passionate. Harken to the call of booming cannon fire and the clash of steel on steel as mighty knights’ fight to reign victorious, before being immersed in the mediaeval battle camp where fully armoured knights show what life was like at that time.

Experience the fast-paced, all action jousting tournaments where the pounding of horse’s hooves thunder as magnificent fully armoured jousting knights battle to earn their honour and valour.

Learn from the apothecaries, let woodland faeries envelop you in nature, partake in hand fasting ceremonies and get close to graceful high-flying hawks. Meet the traders and hawkers in the mediaeval market place and in the den of Witches, be prepared to be bewildered or enlightened by their strange and arcane delights.

And what will be the young knights and princesses’ favorite in their very own Children’s Kingdom? A festival within a festival where the Mediaeval Groat is the currency, this “Mini Mediaeval Mayhem” is where they can ride the jousting horse, or try Have a go Archery, Face and Wound Painting, Pelt the Peasant and learn to be an apprentice Knight in “Sword School”.

Listen as the Medieval Housewife presents to you the dirty laundry of the Middle Ages, The Copper Pot cook unveils the myths of mediaeval cookery and revel in the Masked Executioner’s gory stories. Let companies of wandering minstrels entertain with their plays, storytelling and graceful dancing and at the Woodland Stage hear the Mediaeval Baebes’ sing romantic songs of chivalry, love and loss. This is a day out like no other!

The Loxwood Joust is excellently located just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood and has ample Free Parking.

SAVE ON ADVANCE TICKETS: Adult: £13 / Child (4-14): £7 / Under 4: Free

For further information please contact Heather Joy at JoyStars on email: heather@joystars.co.uk or mobile: 07968 805422