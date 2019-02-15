Join Crawley sponsored sleepout to help the homeless

Crawley Open House and YMCA Crawley are hosting a mass sponsored sleepout on Thursday March 21.

They are inviting people to spend a night under the stars to raise vital funds to continue their work with some of the county’s most disadvantaged people.

A spokesman said: “It is a particularly challenging time for the housing related support and homelessness sector in the county, with West Sussex County Council planning to cut funding from £6.3m to £2.3m by 2020/21.

“Alongside this, demand for these services is increasing, leading Crawley Open House and YMCA Crawley to call on local people to help protect services in their area.”

Money raised at the event will be split jointly between the organisations, with money raised helping homeless and vulnerable people across Crawley.

Sharon Rawcliffe, senior project worker at YMCA Crawley said: “Many young people who come to us have reached the point where staying at home is no longer an option.

“But their chances of continuing their education or holding down a job are much reduced when they have no stable home environment.

“Our aim is for each young person in our care to belong, contribute and thrive, but we need funds to keep providing these crucial services.”

Charlie Arratoon, director of Crawley Open House, said: “It is hard to imagine what it is like to be homeless, but we are asking Crawley people and businesses to get involved, raise money and sleep out for one night so young people and adults don’t have to.”

Crawley Open House provides support and services for those suffering the effects of homelessness, unemployment, loneliness, discrimination, or other forms of social exclusion.

It’s services and support include a hostel, day centre, resettlement team, health and outreach team and an advice and Local Assistance Network team.

YMCA Crawley is part of YMCA DownsLink Group, a charity in Sussex and Surrey committed to helping young people, particularly at times of need, regardless of their gender, race, ability or faith.

YMCA Crawley provides housing to more than 80 young people in a range of properties across Crawley.

It supports young people in housing crisis and inspires them to make positive changes to their lives by helping with housing and employment opportunities.

