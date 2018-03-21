Join club for active calendar of events

Membership of the South Downs Probus club is for retired and semi-retired professionals and businessmen - hence the acronym PROBUS.

Members meet monthly, usually on a Thursday, for lunch in the delightful setting of Abingworth Hall, Thakeham often entertained by a speaker. It is not involved in charity work.

A programme of such meetings, provides dialog and friendship with the like-minded. There is also an optional programme of social events and coffee mornings, including partners who are always most welcome.

Many join after being proposed by a friend, often leading to long-term friendships. A number of club members have an interest in sport and there is an active group of golfers.

We have an active calendar of social events typically including quiz nights, theatre trips and visits to historic sites, such as Churchill’s Chartwell residence. Forthcoming speakers include ‘Flying the Vulcan’ and a ‘Lifetime in Television’.

The president elect for the coming year is Roger Arthur, who can be contacted on 01903 741353 or on rogerarthur12@gmail.com

We would be delighted to welcome those who want to find out for themselves whether the club is for them. Please don’t hesitate to request a copy of our programme of events and speakers.

If you are a retired from business life, then why not come along as a guest to one of our events. There is no commitment to join, but you may be pleased that you came.