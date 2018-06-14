Join charity for golf fun day to help save wildlife

International wildlife charity Born Free has announced that its sixth annual charity golf day will take place at on Friday October 5 at the beautiful Slinfold Golf and Country Club.

A fun day with a serious message, golfers of all ages and abilities are welcome to sign-up for the event, proceeds from which will go towards supporting the Horsham-based charity’s work to keep wildlife in the wild.

Entry to the ‘Go Wild Golf Day’ includes refreshments on arrival, 18 holes of golf set in 165 acres of woodland and mature parkland, a two course buffet lunch and a range of individual and team competitions. For £55 per person, Born Free is looking for a range of individuals and teams of four to sign-up and take-on its very own staff team.

Born Free’s founder, much-loved actress, Virginia McKenna OBE said: “We are extremely grateful to Slinfold Golf and Country Club for hosting our event this year and of course all the players and sponsors who will make this a great day”.

For more details and to register for a team or individual place, please contact Joanne Bartholomew on 01403 240170, visit www.bornfree.org.uk or email joanne@bornfree.org.uk