Italian night held at sports club

Horsham Sports Club was transformed into an Italian Restuarant for one night only to raise funds for charity on Saturday January 20.

Organised by Chris and Stephanie Dickinson, the aim of the ‘Carmela Dining Experience’ was to provide excellent food and entertainment for the guests while supporting St Catherine’s Hospice.

The event, held at the sports club hall in Cricketfield Road, completely sold out with 110 guests attending.

A four-course meal was supplied by Horsham-based Carmela Restaurant and pizza dough and base manufacturers Pan Artisan in Midhurst, while Horsham Sports Club provided an Italian guitarist, who played throughout the meal.

The total amount raised on the night for St Catherine’s Hospice was £1,722.64.

Chris Dickinson said: “A big thank you is needed to Carmela Restaurant, Pan Artisan, Horsham Sports Club, Adams Wholesale Foods in Worthing.

“We would like to thank the businesses of Horsham who donated, contributed and provided auction and raffle items for the evening.

“These companies are: Rookwood Golf course, Wakefields the Jewellers, Beauty Secrets, Martha’s Barn, Cook Shop, The company hairdressing, Waterstones, Rush Hair, Look fantastic, Headmasters, Moeys, PHD, Shelley Arms, Tonic Hairdressers, Perfume Shop, Bills, La Piazzetta, Between the Lines and so many more.”