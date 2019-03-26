‘It’s like we’ve won the FA Cup’ ... Warnham pupils’ delight after school inspection

Staff and pupils at a village school are ‘utterly delighted’ after gaining top grades from inspectors.

And youngters at Warnham CE Primary School are said to ‘feel like they have won an FA Cup Final’.

Shirley Kirby, headteacher, Warnham Primary School SUS-190326-115233001

The youngsters’ joy was revealed this week after their school was rated ‘Good’ following an Ofsted inspection ... having previously been rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in October 2016.

And the school’s early years’ reception class has done even better and been graded ‘outstanding’ following the latest inspection.

Headteacher Shirley Kirby said everyone was ‘utterly delighted.’ She said: “it was a little daunting taking on a school, which had been deemed as ‘requiring improvement’ for my first headship, but I quickly realised that the teaching team had enormous potential and passion to push the school forward and create the learning environment that our children clearly deserve.”

She said the school’s success followed teachers’ meticulous monitoring of pupils’ understanding and good lesson planning.

“Staff have engaged in high-quality continued professional development to ensure that their understanding of educational research is current and awareness of how children learn best is at the heart of every lesson.

“All staff now boast wide-ranging expertise and the culture is such that staff are willing to support and peer-train one another.”

She added: “Our parents have been enormously supportive and governors have been an asset to the leadership team.

“Although the children don’t fully understand what an Ofsted inspection means to them they feel like they have won an FA Cup Final and they are particularly proud of our reception class team.”

Clare Moss, ‘early years’ leader, added: “We pay enormous attention to detail and ensure that all planning and learning is a direct reflection of the interests of our children.

“Children clearly love their learning and they are certainly a pleasure to teach.”