Is Starbucks set for Horsham return?

After an almost six year absence from the high street Horsham shoppers may be set to welcome back a popular coffee shop.

International chain Starbucks could be set for a return to the town after eagle-eyed shoppers spotted what appears to be the company’s logo on hoardings around a multi-million pound development.

Other logos for confirmed new traders have also appeared on the signage

The logo has appeared on signs in the window of the old Waitrose store - which fronts the Carfax - advertising what’s to come in the new Piries Place development.

It appears alongside logos for Everyman, Premier Inn and The White Brasserie Company, all of which have been confirmed to be moving into the site once its completed next year.

The move has not been confirmed by developers or Starbucks but shoppers have expressed their excitement over the retailer’s possible return.

However, this is not the first time shoppers have been led to get excited over Starbuck’s comeback.

A logo which appears to resemble the Starbucks logo has appeared on signs advertising the Piries Place development

In 2016 a planning application was submitted to create a new store in West Street. But, the application was withdrawn and the unit has since been taken over by Tapi Carpets.

Starbucks spent many years trading in Horsham’s West Street before suddenly closing in 2012.

Both the developers and Starbucks have been approached for comment.

What do you think? Send your views to ct.news@jpress.co.uk