Interim council chairman appointed

An interim chairman of Horsham District Council has been appointed.

Peter Burgess, who has been vice-chairman for the civic year of 2017/18, was elected to the role at a meeting last Wednesday (April 25).

Roger Clarke, who represented Cowfold, Shermanbury and West Grinstead, served as chairman for 2017/18 until he passed away in March.

Kate Rowbottom, one of three councillors for Billingshurst and Shipley, was also elected as HDC’s vice-chairman on Wednesday. She has relinquished her position as cabinet member for housing and public protection.

Tricia Youtan, current cabinet member for community and wellbeing, will take on the extra responsibilities in Mrs Rowbottom’s former portfolio.

A by-election for the Cowfold, Shermanbury and West Grinstead vacancy is due to be held on Thursday May 24.

New applications to register to vote have to be made by Tuesday May 8.

The candidates are: Lynn Lambert (Conservatives), David Perry (Liberal Democrats) and Kenneth Tyzack (Labour).