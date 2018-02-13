Inspiring workshops for dance students

Collyer’s recently welcomed the University of Chichester’s 3Fall Dance Company, who ran workshops and gave wonderful performances at the Ofsted Outstanding sixth form college.

Dance teacher Hayley Ovens, who helped co-ordinate the action packed day, explained: “The busy event comprised a challenging and energetic workshop for Collyer’s A-level Dance students, delivered by talented third year students from the University of Chichester.

“The work really tested our students, making them work outside their comfort zone to help stretch their ability to new levels of excellence. Our dancers thoroughly enjoyed the experience!”

In addition to the workshop activities, Collyer’s Duckering Hall was packed as the A-level Dance students, and visiting pupils from Ofsted Outstanding Millais School in Horsham, were treated to six technically brilliant student pieces.

Hayley Ovens said: “Later in the day, the rest of 3Fall Dance Company arrived for several stunning performances of professional quality dance pieces and student works.

“It was a pleasure to welcome our next generation of Dance students from Millais School to see this; to describe the work on show as fantastic would be an understatement!”

Head of Dance, Emma Gogan said: “The whole day provided a great opportunity for the students to experience dance study at a higher level and look at possible progression routes in Dance.

“Our gifted students were buzzing afterwards, hugely inspired to perform themselves; they can’t wait to get cracking on the preparation for their practical exams and annual show in March!”

Assistant principal, Andrea John said: “Massive thanks to the University of Chichester’s outstanding 3Fall Dance Company, Emma Gogan, Hayley Ovens and all of the teachers and students for making today’s event possible.

“We are incredibly proud of Dance at Collyer’s, and we are thrilled that it is quite rightly regarded as one of the best sixth form departments in the country.”