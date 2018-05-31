Insightful accountancy session

Collyer’s recently welcomed experts from accounting firm RSM to the college for an enrichment session providing students with a first-hand insight into accountancy.

The inter-active session gave an overview of career pathways in accounts, tax, audit, business and advisory areas, together with the application and interview process.

Lucy Hargreaves, employability programme co-ordinator, said: “Our students really enjoyed today’s active sessions. It was incredibly generous of RSM to give up so much valuable time to prepare for, and facilitate today’s session.”

Director of HE and progression at Collyer’s, Ian McAlister, was delighted: “It was great to welcome RSM back to Collyer’s. They have been hugely supportive of our progression and employability work here, and this is much appreciated!”

Collyer’s student Dhairya Soni said: “I really enjoyed the session. The RSM experts were great role models for the accountancy industry. Employability at Collyer’s has been amazingly useful for me!”

Lucy Hargreaves added: “Today’s session is one of the college’s numerous progression initiatives that run throughout the year, including: Not Going to Uni (NG2U) evenings, mock interviews, employability skills workshops, HE evenings and networking lunches.”

Collyer’s deputy principal, Steve Martell, who teaches the employability course at Collyer’s, said: “Massive thanks to Lucy Hargreaves and the RSM experts for making today’s excellent session possible. This has been hugely valuable for our students.”