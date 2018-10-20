Inside the new Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre

Broadbridge Heath has celebrated the opening of its new £12.3m leisure centre.

After seven years of discussions, planning and construction the new state-of-the-art building known as The Bridge opened its doors to the public today.

New Clip and Climb in Broadbridge Heath Leisure centre

It will host a 70 plus station gym, a six court spots hall, three studios and a sensory room as well as the area's biggest Clip and Climb facility.

The County Times was invited for a behind the scenes tour of the new building as it was officially opened by chairman of Horsham District Council Peter Burgess on Friday.