An inquest into the death of a Burgess Hill man who died after being arrested is due to open on Monday (March 11).

Duncan Tomlin, 32, died after being arrested at an address in Ryecroft, Haywards Heath, in July 2014.

The scene of the police incident. Picture: Steve Robards

A statement released by his family today said: “This year will see the fifth anniversary of Duncan’s death. We hope that this inquest will provide some clarity regarding the events leading up to this tragedy.”