Ingfield Manor School Grand Summer Fete a success once again

For more than 40 years, Ingfield Manor School Grand Summer Fete has proved to be a popular event in the community calendar and this year was no exception.

Blessed with lots of sunshine, The Friends of Ingfield’s fete on Sunday (June 10) saw record numbers of people enjoying a fun-filled afternoon out.

John Godden, CEO of Salutem Healthcare opened the fete which was the first since Ingfield Manor School transferred to a new provider; Ambito Education, a division of Salutem Healthcare.

A fun dog show kicked off the afternoon with a whole variety of breeds and sizes of dogs in attendance.

This was followed by a martial arts demonstration by students from Rikkyo School and then a performance by the ever-popular Horsham Bluebelles Baton Twirlers.

Once again a big attraction was the unique and popular 10 and a quarter inch gauge steam railway, Ingfield Light Railway, which is specially open to the public on fete day.

Families enjoyed fun fair attractions, trampolines, face painting, stalls, sideshows, woodland walk, barbecue, teas and cakes.

Mr Don Newport, chairman of the Friends of Ingfield, said: “It was a very enjoyable afternoon for all. The takings of nearly £11,500 was a huge result. More people came, spent their money, stalls sold out and people even stayed around to help clear up!”

Ingfield Manor School is a day and weekly boarding school for primary and secondary aged pupils with cerebral palsy or similar. It has a unique place in the development of Conductive Education in this country. The School for Parents works with children aged 0 to 5 and their families.

The Friends of Ingfield is a small voluntary group of local people dedicated to supporting the work of the School and School for Parents. The fete is their main event of the year.