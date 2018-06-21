‘Incredible’ five-year-old plans charity run

A five-year-old girl from Partridge Green is set to hold a 2km fundraising walk in the village next month in aid of a brain tumour charity.

Sennen Calver worked with her parents to set up the event, which is being held on Saturday July 28, after her dad Daniel Calver was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour.

She has so far raised more than £1,100.

This has smashed both her original goal of £250 and her updated target of £1,000.

Sennen’s mother Natalie Calver said: “Both of us are incredibly proud of her.

“For a five-year-old to come up with this is incredible.”

Daniel’s diagnosis came after he suffered a seizure one evening in March.

The 31-year-old then underwent debulking craniotomy surgery in May 2018; a procedure designed to reduce the size of a tumour by removing part of it.

The surgeons were able to remove 50 per cent of the tumour during the operation.

Natalie added: “It was definitely a shock.

“From being so fit and well it was a bit of a shock to both of us.”

Daniel will have further meetings with the oncologists so they can decide how best to treat the remainder of the tumour.

Sennen hopes by raising money she will help her dad while also raising awareness for the people who have fought or are fighting a brain tumour.

The fun run will start at 11am on Jolesfield Common in Partridge Green.

Anyone interested in taking part in the fun run should contact Natalie on 07875322698.

All participants will receive a certificate of completion for the run.

The money raised from the event will be donated to The Brain Tumour Charity.

To donate to Sennen’s fun run fundraiser visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/sennen2k#.Wydwlyv_6ho.facebook

To find out more information about the charity visit www.thebraintumourcharity.org