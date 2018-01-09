‘Increasing concern’ for missing teenager

Police say they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for a teenager who has been missing from his home in Crawley for two months.

Seventeen-year-old Mohamed Chikhi has not been seen at his home in the Pound Hill area of Crawley since November 2 and has not been heard from since before Christmas. Police say that he failed to keep a personal appointment in Brighton on December 21.

He is described as being of North African appearance, 5’ 10” tall with short, black hair and a local accent

Mohamed has connections in Crawley, Worthing and Brighton.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “There is still no evidence that his disappearance was suspicious, but anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1504 of 20/11.”