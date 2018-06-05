Increase in town centre market days

Horsham’s family produce market will be back in the town’s Bishopric on Thursdays - as well as Saturdays - from this week.

And, for the first time, many traders will now be offering cashless payment facilities.

The markets offer a wide variety of food, including fruit and vegetables and bakery goods and crafts, flowers and jewellery products.

Horsham Distric Council cabinet member for the local economy Gordon Lindsay said: “For a traditional market town like Horsham, it’s good news that our markets are increasing their trading days.

“The general produce markets have been a popular feature in the town for many years and their expansion to now include Thursdays as well as Saturdays delivers a bigger and better mid-week market day experience for local shoppers.”