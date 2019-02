A Horsham town centre road was closed following an incident this afternoon (February 4).

Emergency services attended an incident in Albion Way at 2pm. An eyewitness at the scene said police were treated a pedestrian at the junction with London Road. It is believed they were involved in a collision, the eyewitness added. Albion Way was closed between the junctions of Springfield Road and London Road. The road has since re-opened but officers remain at the scene. More to follow.