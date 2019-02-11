Queens Square reopening in Crawley (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170910-173444001

In pictures - 7 Crawley town centre sites that are ‘key opportunities for development’

Key opportunities for development and economic growth in Crawley have been identified in a new report.

Crawley Borough Council, with West Sussex County and Crawley College, commissioned the One Public Estate Partnership report to explore development across six town centre sites which are currently ‘under-utilised’. See full details here:

Queens Square
Queens Square
JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER / 07850 900673 / www.jonrigby.photoshelter.com
Buy a Photo
Queens Square
Queens Square
JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER / 07850 900673 / www.jonrigby.photoshelter.com
Buy a Photo
Crawley Station gateway
Crawley Station gateway
Buy a Photo
Crawley Station gateway
Crawley Station gateway
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4