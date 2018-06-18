Improvements to Broadbridge Heath roundabouts to cost £3.3m

A £3.3m project to improve two Broadbridge Heath roundabouts is set to be progressed by the county council.

A package of transport improvements was identified when around 2,000 homes were approved south of the village and west of Horsham.

These include changes to the Newbridge and Farthings Hill roundabouts costing £3.3m to be funded from developer contributions.

West Sussex County Council is set to put the project out to tender for a contractor.

The key aim of the improvements is to reduce the impact of through traffic from the A281 through the village.

At Farthings Hill the junction will be partially signallised and improved for pedestrian and cycle crossing.

Some carriageway widening will be required and the alteration to one bridge parapet.

Meanwhile Billingshurst Road would no longer connect to the Newbridge roundabout but redirected by a new connector road to the downgraded old bypass.

The old bypass would also be narrowed for new cycling and walking routes.

Between the Tesco roundabout and Farthings Hill the existing dual carriageway will be narrowed to a single lane and a new cycle link provided.

