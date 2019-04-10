Iconic Horsham statue returns to town centre

Horsham’s favourite bronze duo are back in the town centre.

After more than a year away Mr Pirie and his Donkey have been spotted back in their rightful home in Piries Place.

Fences up around Mr Pirie and his Donkey in the old 'Piries Place

The iconic statue, which depicts former Collyer’s headmaster William Pirie with his famous donkey and cart, was removed from the shopping quarter in January last year as works on continued on a £35m rejuvenation programme for the area.

Developers Reef Estates and Arcus-pcd said the pair had been put away safely in storage but would be return to the square once work had been completed.

With building almost complete the statue has been brought back and is currently located outside the newly created Premier Inn hotel.

The hotel is expected to open soon and will join the already opened three-screen cinema Everyman.

Alongside Everyman and Premier Inn developers have confirmed Starbucks, Miller and Carter steakhouse and Brasserie White Company will also be opening in the area later this year.