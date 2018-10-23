‘I have been really humbled’... Carer being evicted from his horsebox home speaks out

A carer who has been living in a horsebox on private land near Billingshurst has thanked the public for their support after being told he will be evicted from his home.

Steve Tremmel has been living in a converted horsebox on private land in Coolham for the past five years.

Steve Tremmel being evicted by the council from his horsebox, which he's been living in on private land for the last five years - at Coolham. Pic Steve Robards SR1827736 SUS-181015-170235001

The 51-year-old, who has permission to stay on the site by the land owner, has been served with an eviction notice by Horsham District Council for the ‘unauthorised stationing of a vehicle for residential purposes’. For the story in full see our previous article: Anger as man living in a horsebox set to be made homeless by Horsham council

After sharing his story Steve received a flood of support from residents with scores of people calling on the council to ‘leave him alone’.

Steve said he had been overwhelmed with the response and thanked everyone for their kind words.

He said: “I’ve been really really humbled and overwhelmed by the response, I really didn’t expect it.

“I have never wanted fame or to be in the limelight I just wanted get my story across about the homelessness and the unaffordable housing. For me that is the burning issue.”

Steve said he never planned on living in the horsebox permanently but it was a ‘means to an end’ as he could not afford to buy a home in the area.

He said he hoped his story would encourage others to come forward and share their experiences to put pressure on the Government and local councils for change.

“The council’s idea on affordable housing is not a true representation of affordable housing,” he said.

“My story will go away in a few days or a few weeks and I will just be a statistic but the problem is it needs to be challenged constantly.

“I am not being a heretic I just want to see things starting to change.”