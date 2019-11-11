Hundreds pay tribute to the fallen at Horsham’s Remembrance Service

Hundreds packed Horsham’s Carfax on Remembrance Sunday, paying tribute to all those who have given their lives in war.

Remembrance Sunday was originally conceived as a commemoration of the war dead of the First World War, but after the Second World War, the ceremony was extended to focus on the nation’s dead of both World Wars, and in 1980 it was widened once again to extend the remembrance to all who have suffered and died in conflict in the service of their country and all those who mourn them.

Horsham Remembrance Sunday. Pic Steve Robards SR10111901 SUS-191011-153758001

The Remembrance Parade arrived at Horsham’s War Memorial at 10.50am and the commemorations were led by Horsham District Council’s Chairman Kate Rowbottom.

The service of remembrance was conducted by The Rev Alan Mayer.

The two minutes silence was then observed at 11am.

Wreaths were laid by the council chairman on behalf of the people of the Horsham District, by Chairman of the Royal British Legion Horsham Branch Nigel Caplin, and councillor Morwen Millson of West Sussex County Council.

Representatives of the armed services and youth organisations also laid their wreaths, each as a mark of solemn respect.

A blessing marked the end of the service at the War Memorial.

A church service followed at the Parish Church of St. Mary The Virgin in the Causeway, Horsham to which everyone was invited.

A number of Remembrance Sunday services took place throughout the district and a short service was also given at the Carfax Memorial on Monday November 11 and 11am.

l Horsham Post Office has now repositioned its Honours Board from the town centre to its Hurst Road sorting office and the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion will be organising a service of dedication for the board on Saturday 16 November at 3pm to which everyone is invited.

