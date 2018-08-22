Hundreds of entries at Billingshurst Horticultural Society

Billingshurst Horticultural Society held its annual flower show at the Billingshurst Centre on Saturday August 18.

The show attracted 60 exhibitors with more than 400 entries across 135 classes in horticulture, floral art, cookery, handicrafts, photography and junior sections.



Entry numbers in horticulture were less than usual due to the exceptional hot and dry weather of recent weeks. However, there were still lots to see in the main hall.



David Stevens won the John Kingston Memorial Trophy for best horticultural exhibit with an eye-catching entry of three leeks.



Billy Hammond returned to winning form claiming the Renton Trophy for Man with most points in show. He also won two other awards: The Wally Wicks Trophy for vegetables (members only classes) and the Bush Memorial Cup for vegetables in the combined members and open classes.



Billy was also awarded a diploma of merit for his top tray veg collection.



Karl Sawyer won the National Vegetable Society Plaque for his entry of five potatoes (one variety).



Sheila Leaney dominated in the floral sections, winning four trophies including the award for the lady with most points in show. Sheila also won a Diploma of Merit for a fine vase of three Dahlias.



Gordon Price excelled in the floral art classes winning the Puttock Memorial Cup, his men only entry for ‘Recycle! Recycle’ featured a varied assortment of used tin cans and containers.



Cookery proved very popular with 75 entries. Cakes and tea bread classes were particularly well represented.



The Coronation Cup for most points was won by Ro Jennings, her quiche Lorraine was lovely.



The range and quality of the craftwork was as impressive as ever with 58 entries. The Renton Award for most Handicraft points went to Liz Adlington.



The range of paintings, sewn/knitted articles and cross-stitch was a credit to the exhibitors.



The photography section displayed 86 entries and the cup for most points in show went to Daphne Drabble.



The Eve McHugh Award for best photograph was won by Ray Chick for a Norwegian scenic view.



Junior entries are still hard to come by but the Osgood family lead the way and Ruby-Anne, aged seven, won the Junior Cup.



First prize for a Happy Face on a paper plate (five years and under) was claimed by Rose Maddock aged four.



Other features of the show included a raffle, wine draw, tombola, cake stall and a W.I. display. The tea-bar ladies were kept busy dispensing drinks and home-made cake.



Show secretary Beryl Barraclough thanked all the exhibitors, committee members, helpers and supporters for entering and staging another successful and attractive show.



Everyone is encouraged to enter again next year on August 17 and to persuade others to do so.

The show depends on the support of the local community to guarantee its future. Our first Show was staged in 1882.