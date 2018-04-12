Hundreds left without power after village electrical fault

Over 1400 homes were left without power after a problem with an underground cable.

The fault occurred at 8:11am this morning (April 12) when power was interrupted to 1442 customers in the Broadbridge Heath area.

Most customers had their power restored by 9:26am however six homes have been left without electricity.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said that engineers are working quickly to restore supplies to those still affected.

They added: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused and our engineers are working swiftly and safely to reconnect the remaining supplies.”