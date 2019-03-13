Hundreds hit by power cuts across Horsham and Mid Sussex

Hundreds of homes in parts of Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex are currently without electricity following power cuts in the region.

Areas affected include Roffey, Rusper, Lambs Green, Faygate, Littlehaven, north Horsham and parts of Ifield. Also affected are homes north of Warnham and properties in Handcross, Balcombe, Staplefield and Ardingly.

UK Power Networks say around 420 homes are affected in the Horsham area. More than 100 are affected in Mid Sussex and almost 300 in Surrey.

A spokesman said that it was hoped to restore power to all areas between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.