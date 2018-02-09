Hundreds get help to buy new homes

More home-buyers in Horsham have taken advantage of the Government’s help-to-buy scheme than anywhere else in Sussex.

That’s according to new figures which show that nearly 3,000 people in Sussex have used help-to-buy since it was introduced in 2013.

In Horsham, a total of 868 people used the scheme to help buy new homes. Mid Sussex, which includes Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill, had a total of 695 people taking advantage of it.

First time buyers accounted for 74 per cent of sales and local housebuilder Barratt Homes says the scheme has been a real game changer for many people.

Barratt Homes sales director Michelle Storer said: “While Help to Buy is available for first time buyers - and those moving up the housing ladder - the statistics reveal what a massive help it has been to those looking to buy their first home in particular.”

However, she said, existing home-owners had also benefitted as the scheme enabled anyone to secure a brand new home under the value of £600,000 with a five per cent deposit.

In other areas of Sussex, 666 people in Arun have taken advantage of the scheme since its launch in 2013; a total of 294 in Crawley; 156 in Chichester and 63 in Adur.