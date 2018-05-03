Hughes honoured to be handed Slinfold captaincy role

New Slinfold captain Jonathan Hughes says it is a ‘great honour’ to have been handed the role at the club.

The Lyons Road club will play in Division 3 West of a newly-restructured league this season.

They managed a top-three finish in Division 4 last season under Tom Filby, who stepped down over the winter.

Hughes says he is aiming to continue the good work of recent years at the club and hopes to be able to ensure they are competing for honours under his captaincy.

He said: “It’s a great honour to be skippering Slinfold Cricket Club this year. I joined the club about six years ago when I moved to Sussex from South Wales on the back of recommendations about what a good club it was.

“It has proved to be that and more, so when someone asked me if I was interested in being captain this year I jumped at the chance.

“The aims of the season are to continue the good work of the past couple of years.

“I want to make the playing environment fun first and foremost, as we have proved that when we play with a smile on our faces we perform well.

“If we can do that I think we will be competitive and hopefully we can be then challenging for honours come September.”

One familiar face that will be missing from Slinfold is long-time overseas Akeem Jordan.

The impressive Barbadian fast bowler and opening batsman will not be returning, but has played his part in Slinfold recruiting his replacement.

Hughes explained: “The squad for this year is largely unchanged, save for a change in our overseas player. Akeem Jordan, who played for us for a number of years, is not returning, but he has introduced us to a friend of his, Kemar Small.

“We welcome him to the club and look forward to seeing him contribute to our efforts this season.”

A wet few weeks have meant Slinfold have not had any friendly matches ahead of this Saturday’s season opener, where they travel to Stirlands.

They will also renew rivalries with Steyning this year, as well as West Chiltington, Pagham, Worthing, Findon and Goring.

Roffey 2nd XI and Three Bridges 2nd team complete the division’s make-up and Hughes is expecting some top-class cricket to be on show as a result.

He added: “Due to the weather we have only had one game outdoors which was an intra-club game. It was a good opportunity to blow away the cobwebs.

“The league this year is going to be more competitive, the top four teams from last year’s league are included along with quality additions in the form of Worthing and Pagham. It should make for some good cricket along the way.”