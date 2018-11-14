How to enter the Chestnut Tree House Christmas snowman drawing competition for children

The Snowman is celebrating 40 magical years and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice is calling for children to get inspired by the iconic character and draw or paint a spectacular snowman picture for a special competition.

First published in 1978, Raymond Briggs’s original much-loved picture book, The Snowman is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Chestnut Tree House is helping the iconic and much-loved character get into the party spirit by celebrating its long-standing relationship with The Snowman and its creator, Raymond Briggs CBE, this winter.

As part of this, the hospice is inviting children aged four to 12 years, living in Sussex or South East Hampshire, to get inspired by The Snowman and create their own spectacular snowman picture for a children’s drawing competition.

Entries will be judged by a panel in two age categories (four to eight years and nine to 12 years) and there will be one winner in each category.

The final decision will be made by guest judge, Raymond Briggs CBE, Chestnut Tree House patron and creator of The Snowman.

Each winner with receive an Amazon Fire Tablet, £50 to spend on Penguin Random House books, and a copy of The Snowman book, signed by Raymond Briggs CBE.

The two winning designs will also be displayed at Chestnut Tree House over the Christmas period.

Describing why The Snowman is so important to Chestnut Tree House, Sarah Colbourne, head of fundraising, said: “The Snowman is loved by many, but the themes and emotions particularly resonate with us and the children and families that we care for. The young boy in the story gets to experience the most amazing adventure, but then he loses his new friend. But, when you think of The Snowman, it’s not the sad ending you remember. It’s the happy times they have together and this is very much what Chestnut Tree House is about – providing wonderful care, experiences, and precious memories of happy times together.”

The entry deadline is Tuesday, November 27, and winners will be notified in early December and invited to Chestnut Tree House on Friday, December 14, to receive their prizes from The Snowman.

For more information about the competition and other Christmas activities, visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/christmas

How to enter The Snowman Christmas drawing competition

Draw or paint your snowman Christmas card design on a plain sheet of white A4 paper or card and send it, by Tuesday, November 27, to: Christmas Drawing Competition, Chestnut Tree House, Dover Lane, Arundel, West Sussex, BN18 9PX.

Entrants must provide the following details, written clearly on an entry form and/or on the back of the artwork submitted: child’s name and date of birth, address, and their parent/guardian’s name, email and telephone number.

Your data will only be used with this Christmas card competition. Full competition T&Cs: www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/christmas

