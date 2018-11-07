How a Horsham shop is helping to fuel the debate over Brexit ...

Political spats have erupted across the nation over Brexit - and a Horsham shop is now helping to fuel the debate.

The store - Samuel Parker gift shop in Middle Street - has introduced a new range of wares highlighting divided opinion over the EU.

SUS-180711-121522001

The shop is giving people a chance to firmly voice their views ... with a range of pro - and anti - EU tea towels.

Pro Brexiteers can snap up ‘I love leaving the EU’ while opponents can nail their colours to the mast with one proclaiming: ‘I love the EU.’

Shop owner Mike Cockerill, who has run the gift shop with wife Margaret for 27 years, has had the statement tea towels specially made in Northern Ireland.

Also on offer is one proclaiming: ‘Go for it Theresa’ - already proving popular with Tory supporters - and one for locals and tourists proudly declaring: ‘I love Horsham.’

SUS-180711-121449001

They are on sale priced at £12.95.

SUS-180711-121511001