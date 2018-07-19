Hospital curbs visitors after bug outbreak

Visitors are being restricted at East Surrey Hospital following a bug outbreak among patients.

Health chiefs are urging anyone who may have had vomiting or diarrhoea in the last 48 hours to stay away from the Redhill hospital.

A spokesman said: “To stop the spread of infection, we are advising visitors that if they have had vomiting or diarrhoea in the last 48 hours, not to visit patients at the hospital.

“You can also help by washing your hands with soap and water on entering and leaving the wards/departments. Everyone should wash their hands after visiting the toilet, before meals and when they are visibly dirty.

“Do not bring gifts of food or flowers. Help us to keep the hospital clean by keeping patient locker tops and bed tables clear of clutter, so that the housekeeping team can keep them clean.

“Please do not sit on the beds – sit on a chair.

“If you are visiting the hospital and have any questions, please do not hesitate to ask a nurse or member of the ward team for advice.”

