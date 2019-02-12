Horsham woman to run London Marathon after accident leaves brother paralysed

A woman from Horsham, whose brother has been left paralysed from the ribs down following a serious accident last year, is set to compete in the London Marathon to raise funds for charity.

Michaela Morgan, who will take on the fundraiser in aid of the Brain and Spine Foundation on Sunday April 28, says she has felt helpless since the tragic accident on October 28.

She said: “My brother was a fireman in the Berkshire brigade and has spent his life helping other people.

“As you can imagine this has been heartbreaking for my brother, who is such a positive and energetic person, and for his family.”

Michaela’s brother Stephen Andrews is currently at Stoke Mandeville Hospital receiving the specialist care and support he needs to help him with his rehabilitation.

Michaela signed up for the marathon before Christmas in order to make people aware of the Brain and Spine Foundation and the support they provide to peopleat a time that can feel very isolating.

“I feel so helpless and wanted to do something useful,” explained Michaela, who has lived in the town for 42 years.

“I wanted to share my story, not only to raise funds for a good cause, but to make people release that health and happiness is important and we should not take our health for granted.”

To sponsor Michaela visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MichaelaMorgan.

For more about the Brain and Spine Foundation visit www.brainandspine.org.uk or call their helpline 0808 808 1000.

