The person who died in an incident at Littlehaven station on Friday afternoon has been identified as a Horsham woman, British Transport Police have confirmed today.

Emergency services were called to the North Horsham station at about 2.30pm on October 26.

Police said the 43-year-old was struck by a train and died at the scene. Her family have been informed.

Officers added the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.