Horsham Wheels for ALL receives cash boost from supporters club

Horsham District Council’s inclusive cycling programme Horsham Wheels for ALL received a cash boost this week from North West Sussex Seagulls, an independent Brighton and Hove Albion supporters club.

The council’s sports development officer Paul Taylor received a cheque for £1,000 from the supporters club chairman Andy Stonestreet.

The donation will be put towards the purchase of a new Davinci side by side hand cycle which is a specially adapted bike for the cycling group.

Earlier in the year the sports development team organised a sponsored bike ride along the Downs Link to raise money for the new bike.

They are aiming to raise £4,000 in total.

Cabinet member for leisure and culture Cllr Jonathan Chowen said: “We are extremely grateful to North West Sussex Seagulls for their very generous donation towards the new cycle we are aiming to buy.

“This inclusive cycling group has gone from strength to strength since it was successfully trialled early last year with more and more people wanting to take part.

“So it’s great that we have nearly reached our target to buy this new cycle to add to the fleet of specially adapted bikes that we have available for a broad range of needs.”

Initially appealing to a younger audience, the sessions have now also extended their appeal to adults.

One gentleman who developed glaucoma thought he would never cycle again but with our adapted bikes and knowledgeable and supportive session leaders he is looking forward to getting back in the saddle.

The sessions run on Friday evenings during term time on the athletics track at Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre from 4.30pm to 6pm and cost £5 per session or £4 for people with a Leisure Access Card or Compass Card on a pay as you go basis.

The Wheels for ALL instructors offer one to one tuition to allow each trainee to maximise their own riding ability and improve their control skills.

We encourage members’ friends and family to join in the sessions and have a large pool of adapted bikes and trikes ready for people to use

For more information about the project or to donate towards new adapted cycles, call Paul Taylor on 01403 215637 or email paul.taylor@horsham.gov.uk

For more about the North West Sussex Seagulls visit www.northwestsussexseagulls.co.uk/