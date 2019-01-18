Horsham town centre store announces move

A long-standing trader in Horsham town centre has announced its closure as it plans to move to a new home.

After 14 years in the town La Source has confirmed it will be shutting the doors to its shop in East Street.

The furniture specialist is set to move to a new site in Storrington but has confirmed it will be ‘business as usual’ whilst the relocation takes place.

Following the announcement made in this week’s County Times the store posted a message on its Facebook page stating ‘Everything must go’ from the Horsham store.

It said: “After fourteen years of successfully trading on East Street we are on the move to our new premises in Storrington.

“We are clearing our Horsham showroom - everything must go - (including fabulous display models). Pop in and grab a bargain.

“During the transition period it is business as usual. We will continue to offer our free local consultation service, as well as full Interior Design. Our hand-picked furniture ranges are available to order as usual so do not hesitate to call if you need any advice.”