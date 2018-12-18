Horsham town centre store announces move

A landmark Horsham town centre store has closed as it looks to relocate to a new premises.

After nearly 25 years in the town the Norsat store in East Street has shut up shop today (December 18).

But this is not the end for the business in the district as it moves to a new, larger premises in Coneyhurst.

The firm, which had run its head office from the East Street shop since 1994, will now be based in The Old Dairy Court Farm in West Chiltington Lane.

It cited issues with parking and the opportunity to move to a larger building as the reasons behind its relocation.

A spokesman for the company said: “We have traded from 33 East Street since 1994 but feel it’s time to move to larger premises and easier parking for our engineers and customers. Parking was becoming a massive problem.”

The store will be open from 9.30am tomorrow (December 19) in its new location.